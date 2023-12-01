No signs of slowdown: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Bulls resumed their momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 61,000 level amid a jump of over 1,000 points during trading on Friday.

At 3:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,592.00 level, an increase of 1060.73 points or 1.75%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and refinery sector trading in the green.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had closed almost flat, settling at 60,531.27, slightly up 0.05% or 29.27 points.

In November, the KSE-100 posted a return of 16.6%, the highest after March 2009 (excluding April 2020 return i.e. 16.7% in post Covid month), brokerage house Arif Habib Limited had said in a note earlier.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Market experts believe improvement in the country’s financial indicators including improvement in the foreign exchange reserve position and an expected decline in the policy rate is driving the bullish trend.

