BAFL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.44%)
BIPL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DFML 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
DGKC 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (7.97%)
FABL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.58%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
GGL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.12%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.42%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (7.93%)
OGDC 110.68 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.48%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 115.30 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (6.76%)
PPL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.53%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.22%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.2%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.44%)
TPLP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 84.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.05%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No signs of slowdown: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

  • After brief pause, benchmark index back to winning ways
BR Web Desk Published 01 Dec, 2023 03:32pm

Bulls resumed their momentum at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed the 61,000 level amid a jump of over 1,000 points during trading on Friday.

At 3:30pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 61,592.00 level, an increase of 1060.73 points or 1.75%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed with index heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration, OMCs and refinery sector trading in the green.

At close on Thursday, the KSE-100 Index had closed almost flat, settling at 60,531.27, slightly up 0.05% or 29.27 points.

In November, the KSE-100 posted a return of 16.6%, the highest after March 2009 (excluding April 2020 return i.e. 16.7% in post Covid month), brokerage house Arif Habib Limited had said in a note earlier.

The buying spree comes on the back of a staff-level agreement reached between Pakistani authorities and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the first review under the nine-month $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

Market experts believe improvement in the country’s financial indicators including improvement in the foreign exchange reserve position and an expected decline in the policy rate is driving the bullish trend.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 IMF and Pakistan PSX notice Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

1000 characters
Actual Truth Dec 01, 2023 04:44pm
Another pump and dump in progress.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anila Qadri Dec 01, 2023 04:49pm
May the country progress but not sure if it is happening for real?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

No signs of slowdown: KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Read more stories