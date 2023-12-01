BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.57%)
DGKC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.43%)
FABL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.69%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.9%)
MLCF 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PAEL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.35%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.24%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.36%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
TRG 83.72 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.59%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,844 Increased By 304.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 02:21pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Britain’s King Charles said on Friday the world was “dreadfully far off track” on addressing climate change and that the global economy would be in peril unless the environment was rapidly repaired.

In an opening address to the COP28 U.N. climate summit, King Charles told world leaders the dangers of climate change were no longer a distant risk, and urged them to take more action.

“I pray with all my heart that COP28 will be another critical turning point towards genuine transformational action,” he said, in reference to the 2021 summit held in France.

“We are seeing alarming tipping points being reached.”

After a year of record temperatures, the pressure is on for this year’s summit to accelerate action to limit climate change. Countries, however, are divided over the future of fossil fuel, the burning of which is the main cause of climate change.

The summit, which runs until Dec. 12, clinched an early victory on Thursday, with delegates adopting a new fund to help poor nations cope with costly climate disasters.

The king, whose role is ceremonial but is attending the summit on behalf of the British government and after an invite from host nation the United Arab Emirates, did not single out any group in his speech, his first major climate address as Britain’s monarch.

He instead spoke about how to involve multilateral organisations and the private sector, the role of the insurance sector and speeding up innovation in renewable energy.

Charles cited the impact of climate change globally, including floods in India and Pakistan and severe wildfires in the United States, Canada and Greece.

“Unless we rapidly repair and restore nature’s unique economy, based on harmony and balance, which is our ultimate sustainer, our own economy and survivability will be imperilled,” he said.

For daily comprehensive coverage on COP28 in your inbox, sign up for the Reuters Sustainable Switch newsletter here.

UN climate summit King Charles III COP28 COP28 climate summit COP28 UN climate

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories