BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.57%)
DGKC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.43%)
FABL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.69%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.9%)
MLCF 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PAEL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.35%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.24%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.36%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
TRG 83.72 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.59%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,844 Increased By 304.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 01:07pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Supreme Court began hearings on Friday on a petition by rights activists seeking to halt deportation of Afghan refugees, a lawyer said, as authorities are combing refugee settlements in an effort to find and send home thousands.

More than 370,000 Afghans have fled Pakistan since Oct. 1, after Pakistan vowed to expel more than a million undocumented refugees, mostly Afghans, amid a row with Kabul over charges that it harbours anti-Pakistan militants.

“Due to the urgency, as thousands of people are suffering on daily basis, I’ve requested the court to take up the case as early as next week,” said Umar Ijaz Gilani, the lawyer representing the rights activists.

The panel of three judges hearing the case has asked the government, the interior (home) and foreign ministries, as well as a panel of government and top military officials, to furnish an explanation in reply, the lawyer said.

Thousands of Afghans have gone underground in Pakistan to avoid deportation, fearing for their lives if they return to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan following a hasty and chaotic withdrawal of U.S.-led Western forces in 2021.

Children born to Afghan families in Pakistan could not be sent back due to their birthright, Gilani said.

Friday’s petition is separate from another focused exclusively on seeking Pakistani citizenship for such children, as guaranteed by the South Asian nation’s constitution, he said.

Pakistan is home to more than 4 million Afghan migrants and refugees, about 1.7 million of whom are undocumented.

Many arrived after the Taliban retook Afghanistan in 2021, joining a large number living there since the Soviet invasion of the neighbouring nation in 1979.

Pakistani police have searched door-to-door in refugee settlements for any who have not left voluntarily, starting from the southern port city of Karachi, where hundreds of thousands of Afghans live. Any remaining are being forced to leave.

Islamabad has not heeded calls from international bodies and refugee agencies to reconsider its deportation plans.

Pakistan Supreme Court Afghanistan Afghans Afghan national illegal afghans

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories