BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.32%)
DGKC 76.72 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (5.27%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (6.63%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.89%)
HUMNL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.81%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
MLCF 41.14 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.6%)
OGDC 109.72 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.4%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.61%)
PPL 92.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.34%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.17%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.97%)
TRG 83.88 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.78%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,842 Increased By 303.3 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says Israel committed to wartime objectives as fighting resumes

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 12:38pm

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Hamas did not agree to release further hostages, infringing on terms of a truce, and that Israel remained committed to achieving its objectives as fighting resumed.

Hamas did not release all women hostages as agreed and also launched rockets at Israel, Netanyahu’s office said.

“With the resumption of fighting we emphasise: The Israeli government is committed to achieving the goals of the war – to free our hostages, to eliminate Hamas, and to ensure that Gaza will never pose a threat to the residents of Israel,” it said.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Hamas attacks Gaza truce Israeli attacks

Comments

1000 characters

Netanyahu says Israel committed to wartime objectives as fighting resumes

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories