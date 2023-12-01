BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.57%)
DGKC 76.84 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (5.43%)
FABL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.47%)
FCCL 18.83 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.69%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 112.00 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.21%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.13%)
HUMNL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.22%)
KEL 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.9%)
MLCF 41.09 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (4.47%)
OGDC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.57%)
PAEL 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (7.35%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 111.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (3.24%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.36%)
PRL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.17%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.87%)
SSGC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.93%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.3%)
TPLP 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.13%)
TRG 83.72 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.59%)
UNITY 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.48%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,265 Increased By 83.9 (1.36%)
BR30 21,844 Increased By 304.4 (1.41%)
KSE100 61,333 Increased By 801.5 (1.32%)
KSE30 20,468 Increased By 279.4 (1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Britain’s Sunak tries to reclaim climate narrative with $2bn pledge

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 12:30pm
PHOTO: AFP
PHOTO: AFP

DUBAI: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will pledge 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion) in funding at the U.N. climate summit on Friday, an attempt to bolster his green credentials after watering down Britain’s measures to reach net zero targets.

Sunak, in Dubai for COP28 leaders’ day, will try to restore Britain’s reputation as a leader in tackling climate change by committing to spend the mostly new money on projects in Africa and Asia to tackle deforestation and energy innovation.

But he will also underline Britain’s “pragmatic” approach to climate change, a description he has stuck with since he was criticised by environmental campaigners for delaying a ban on sales of new petrol cars, easing the transition to heat pumps and granting new North Sea drilling licences.

Running way behind the opposition Labour Party in the polls before a national election expected next year, Sunak’s team believes voters will only support measures to tackle climate change when, or if, they are affordable.

“The world made ambitious pledges at previous COP summits to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. But the time for pledges is now over – this is the era for action,” Sunak said in a statement.

“The transition to net zero should make us all safer and better off. It must benefit, not burden ordinary families. The UK has led the way in taking pragmatic, long-term decisions at home.”

The funding, which will be announced during the two-week summit, includes up to 500 million pounds to tackle the causes of deforestation, 316 million for energy innovation projects around the world and up to 60 million for loss and damage.

King Charles, a long-time environmental campaigner, will give the opening address to the summit, calling on world leaders to acknowledge the repeated warning signs of the impact of climate change and take “genuine transformational action”.

Rishi Sunak COP28 UN COP28

Comments

1000 characters

Britain’s Sunak tries to reclaim climate narrative with $2bn pledge

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Read more stories