World

Ukraine downs 18 Russian drones in overnight strike

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 11:38am

KYIV: The Ukrainian military shot down 18 out of 25 attack drones launched by Russia in its latest overnight strike, authorities said.

Kyiv’s air force also reported destroying one out of two cruise missiles that had been launched.

Ukraine’s new long-range rocket delivery from US pushed to next year

There were no immediate reports of damage from the attack, which officials said was launched from southwestern Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea and was aimed primarily at eastern and southern Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine war Russia forces

