Dec 01, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published December 1, 2023 Updated December 1, 2023 11:45am

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.2% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 11:45am, the rupee was hovering at 284.50, an increase of Re0.67 in the inter-bank market.

On Thursday, the rupee registered a marginal gain to settle at 285.17 against the US dollar.

In a related development, total liquid foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $77 million to $7.257 billion during the week ended November 24, 2023.

Internationally, the US dollar was on the backfoot on Friday, while the euro nursed steep losses as traders weighed data that showed inflation was easing, stoking expectations that interest rates had peaked and central banks would soon start cutting rates.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was 0.145% lower at 103.30, after clocking its weakest monthly performance in a year in November, despite a 0.6% jump overnight.

Data on Thursday showed US consumer spending rose moderately in October, while the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 2-1/2 years.

The eagerly awaited personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 3% in October from a year ago, moderating from a three-month string of 3.4% readings though still above the Fed’s 2% target.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, extended losses on Friday, and looked set for a sixth straight week of declines, as voluntary oil output cuts agreed by OPEC+ producers fell short of market expectations.

Brent crude futures for February fell 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.47 a barrel by 0345 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $75.73.

This is an intra-day update

