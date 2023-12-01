ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has dismissed as baseless media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2023.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading. The spokesperson categorically rejected the rumours.

The spokesperson said the commission decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

It added that legal action will be taken against those who spread the misleading reports. The commission sought transcripts and recordings of such media reports to pursue legal action.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.