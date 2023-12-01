Ogra hikes LPG rates

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government has determined the maximum price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) effective from December 1st, 2023.

As per notification, the LPG 11.8 kg cylinder consumer price has been increased by Rs45.18 to Rs3,007.35 as compared with Rs2,962.17 in November 2023.

The producer price for consumers is also revised upward from Rs251,031.22 in November to Rs25,4860.49 per ton in December or Rs3,829.27 per ton increase.

The LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ exchange rate. As compared to the previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has remained unchanged.

The average dollar exchange rate has however gone up by 1.87 percent resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs45.18/11.8 kg cylinder (1.5 percent). The per kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs3.82.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023