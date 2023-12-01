FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Plant at DG Khan

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant on Thursday, having production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker at Shadan Lund, District Dera Ghazi Khan.

With commencement of operation of new line, the total cement production capacity of the company has increased to 10.6 million tons per annum and establishes Fauji Cement Company’s position as the third largest cement producer in the country. The Greenfield Project has been completed within a record time of 13 months.

This project includes state of the art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant. Furthermore, the addition of this Greenfield Cement Plant at an extremely impoverished area of Shadan Lund in Southern Punjab will not only provide livelihood to the locals but will also help in major uplift of the area.

Fauji Cement as a responsible corporate entity has, well before the commissioning of the plant, initiated major CSR projects like providing clean drinking water, healthcare and solar systems to deprived community with no electricity as well as supporting school going children.

