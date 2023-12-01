BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-01

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Plant at DG Khan

Press Release Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant on Thursday, having production capacity of 6,500 tons per day of clinker at Shadan Lund, District Dera Ghazi Khan.

With commencement of operation of new line, the total cement production capacity of the company has increased to 10.6 million tons per annum and establishes Fauji Cement Company’s position as the third largest cement producer in the country. The Greenfield Project has been completed within a record time of 13 months.

This project includes state of the art manufacturing equipment and also includes emissions control features and a Waste Heat Recovery Power Plant. Furthermore, the addition of this Greenfield Cement Plant at an extremely impoverished area of Shadan Lund in Southern Punjab will not only provide livelihood to the locals but will also help in major uplift of the area.

Fauji Cement as a responsible corporate entity has, well before the commissioning of the plant, initiated major CSR projects like providing clean drinking water, healthcare and solar systems to deprived community with no electricity as well as supporting school going children.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Fauji Cement FCCL Fauji Cement Company Limited Dera Ghazi Khan DG Khan

Comments

1000 characters

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Plant at DG Khan

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories