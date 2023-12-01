GCWUF to hold ‘education-cum-job fair’

FAISALABAD: The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) will organise an education-cum-job fair to showcase the innovative inventions and technologies developed by the young talented students of this institution.

Leading industrial corporate entities would also establish their stalls to select the human resource for their organisations, said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli.

She visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and discussed divergent education-related issues with the office-bearers including president, senior vice president and vice president. She said the GCWUF is the largest female university of Pakistan with enrolment of more than 13,000 students.

“It has vast chemistry, IT and pharmaceutical faculty,” she said and added that it was conducting research-based projects on the related subjects. She claimed that university scholars have invented different products including a rare medicine for the treatment of cancer.

“Some products have already been commercialized”, she said and added that a long chain of innovative products and technologies are still to be commercialized and, in this connection, she needs the guidance and support of the FCCI.

She said that these products could also be showcased in the premises of the FCCI while a list of the inventions could be provided in the soft form for circulation among the FCCI members.

She said that industry-academia linkages are imperative for the survival of both segments and we must move forward with the collaboration of each other. She said that the university is ready to help the industrial sector for the resolution of their issues by entrusting tasks to the concerned faculty and university scholars.

President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq stressed the need to strengthen public sector universities financially with bi-pronged strategy to help the talented students with meagre financial resources and selling their inventions to the interested industries for their future needs.

