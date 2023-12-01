BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO

AFP Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

GENEVA: Climate change is making the fight against malaria even harder, with the campaign already struggling to make up ground lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.

“The changing climate poses a substantial risk to progress against malaria, particularly in vulnerable regions,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the WHO published its World Malaria Report.

Changes in temperature, humidity and rainfall influence the behaviour and survival of mosquitos that carry the disease, with extreme weather events such as heatwaves and flooding also driving up cases, the UN health agency said.

There were 249 million recorded malaria cases and 608,000 deaths in 2022, both up from before Covid.

“Sustainable and resilient malaria responses are needed now more than ever, coupled with urgent actions to slow the pace of global warming and reduce its effects,” Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO said ideal mosquito breeding and survival occurs at temperatures ranging from 20 to 27 degrees Celsius.

“A slight warming in cooler, malaria-free zones could lead to new malaria cases,” it said.

And population displacement due to climate changes may also lead to increased malaria as individuals without immunity migrate to endemic areas.

Extreme weather events such as the floods that hit Pakistan in 2022 can lead to large epidemics.

As a slight counterweight, increased aridity could eliminate malaria from some currently-endemic zones.

But WHO warned that “overall” climate change hampers anti-malaria efforts. “We are sounding the alarm so that everyone realises that it is time to stop this increase in temperatures,” Daniel Ngamije, director of the WHO’s global malaria programme, told AFP.

As it confronts climate change, the global fight against malaria is still reeling from the impact of Covid-19.

“In terms of both malaria cases and deaths, the world is worse off now than before the pandemic,” the WHO said, citing disruption to malaria services during the Covid crisis.

Malaria-endemic countries have managed to stabilise those rates, but at very high levels, the organisation said.

Furthermore, it added: “The impacts of extreme weather events, conflict and humanitarian crisis, resource constraints, biological threats, and inequities have impeded recovery.”

Ngamije said progress against malaria has broadly stagnated for five years.

However, he said, “there is good news, particularly in terms of the introduction of new malaria prevention tools — notably the new classes of mosquito nets impregnated with insecticide... but above all the introduction of a second vaccine against malaria.”

