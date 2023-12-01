BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-01

European shares posts best month since Jan

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

PARIS: European shares hit a more than two-month high on Thursday, ending November sharply higher, after data showing a drop in inflation in the US and Europe boosted bets that central banks will soon be cutting interest rates.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed 0.5% higher, posting its biggest monthly jump since January, with rate-sensitive real estate and technology stocks jumping 14.7% each for the month.

Euro zone data showed inflation slowed to 2.4% year on year in November from 2.9% in October, well below expectations of a fall to 2.7%, while in the US the annual increase in inflation was the smallest since early 2021.

Traders moved to fully price in the first 25 basis point interest rate cut in April in derivatives markets, while euro zone bond yields marked their biggest monthly drop in a year.

“There’s this tension around inflation and growth,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

“Inflation on the margin is coming in a little bit lower than consensus forecast, but growth is a bit mixed.” Meanwhile, Italy’s benchmark stock index touched a fresh 15-year high, up 0.2%, jumping 25.5% so far in 2023 and outperforming the STOXX 600’s 8.6% advance this year.

“We’ve seen bond yields drifting lower, helping some of the peripheral markets,” Moneyfarm’s Flax said.

“Italy relatively from a macro perspective, is highly indebted and so relief on the yield side perhaps has a larger impact on financial assets in that market.” The banks-heavy IBEX in Spain was subdued after scaling its highest level since 2018, following a rally of 22.2% so far this year.

For the day, energy stocks rose 1.0% as oil prices climbed in anticipation of the outcome of an OPEC+ meeting.

Data showed German retail sales rose more than expected in October, while the number of unemployed people in Germany rose in line with expectations in November.

Germany’s benchmark stock index gained 0.3%.

Dutch insurance company ASR jumped 13.0% to top the STOXX 600 after announcing a final settlement with interest groups concerning unit-linked products for an amount well below expectations.

Peer NN Group jumped 9.9%, while the insurance sector gained 1.1%.

Eurazeo climbed 9.7% after the French investment company set out strategic objectives for 2024-2027.

VAT Group rose 4.5% after JP Morgan upgraded the Swiss specialist valve maker to “overweight” from “neutral”, while Swiss engineering group ABB gained 1.8% after unveiling higher sales and profitability targets.

Elekta shed 7.5% after Barclays initiated coverage on the radiation therapy equipment maker with “underweight” rating.

OPEC+ European shares Technology stocks

Comments

1000 characters

European shares posts best month since Jan

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories