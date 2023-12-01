BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Chicago wheat lower

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

PARIS/CANBERRA: Chicago wheat edged down on Thursday after rebounding this week from contract lows, with participants awaiting export data for an indication on demand for US supplies.

Soybeans eased as the oilseed market assessed forecasts in Brazil while corn was little changed.

The consolidation trend in grains reflected caution in financial markets before a US inflation indicator and the outcome of a meeting of major oil producing countries.

Participants were also adjusting positions for the end of the month and in the run-up to the expiry of December futures.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.5% at $5.82-3/4 a bushel by 1157 GMT. The contract has climbed around 4% in the previous two sessions, putting it on course for a monthly gain.

