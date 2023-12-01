KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 171,105 tonnes of cargo comprising 122,460 tonnes of import cargo and 48,645 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 122,460 comprised of 46,084 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 713 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,324 tonnes of Lentils, 2,514 tonnes of Rapeseed, & 52,945 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 48,645 comprised of 23,289 tonnes of Containerized Cargo 245 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 15,260 tonnes of Clinkers, 351 tonnes of Rice & 9,500 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5292 containers comprising of 3477 containers import and 1815 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 693 of 20’s and 1344 of 40’s loaded while 36 of 20’s and 30 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 559 of 20’s and 227 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 401 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely, Xin Chang Shu, Sl Griffin and Rdo Endeavour berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 03 ships, Safeen Prime, Gsl Elizabeth and Crimson Jade sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, a container vessel MSC Ellen left the port on Thursday morning and two more ships Ardmore Engineer and African Dove are expected to sail on today afternoon.

Cargo throughput of 187,374 tonnes, comprising 139,491tonnes imports cargo and 47,883 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,636 Containers (391 TEUs Imports and 2,245 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them 03ships, BD Pioneer, Hafnia Tagus and Seaspan Beacon & another ship Navios Lapis carrying scheduled to load/offload Rice, Gas oil and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO and QICT on Thursday, 30th November-2023, while a container vessel Big Breezy is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 1st December-2023.

