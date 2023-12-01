KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 16.860 billion and the number of lots traded was 14,481.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 6.404billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.562 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.100 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.041 billion), Platinum (PKR 476.086 million), Silver (PKR 434.599 million), DJ (PKR 284.117 million), Palladium (PKR 179.991 million), Natural Gas (PKR 134.103 million), SP 500 (PKR 81.070 million), Brent (PKR 78.293 million), Japan Equity (PKR 76.232 million) and Copper (PKR 5.473 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 22.785 million were traded.

