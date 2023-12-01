Elahi’s physical remand extended

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Thursday extended physical remand of former Punjab Chief Minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in an illegal appointment case for two more weeks.

Earlier, the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) produced PTI President Pervez Elahi before a magistrate and sought his physical remand in the Punjab Assembly appointments case.

The ACE charged Elahi of making illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.

