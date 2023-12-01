PAITS registers 65,698 animals, 7,158 premises for PLDDD

LAHORE: Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS), a national repository of livestock, has successfully registered 65,698 animals and 7,158 premises for the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (PLDDD).

This was informed in a progress review meeting that was chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday.

The meeting was told that PAITS, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the Government of Pakistan, is currently being piloted simultaneously in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The system benefits the stakeholders in several areas including the registration, health and traceability of each animal individually and the herd through the lifecycle.

It efficiently facilitates the stakeholders in several areas, including the availability of updated livestock information, identification of better-yielding breeds, and animal health. Furthermore, PAITS is also benefiting the department in making timely decisions regarding animal exports and imports, animal theft prevention and epidemic prevention.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf said that PAITS is successfully assisting multiple stakeholders in livestock identification, traceability and health monitoring with the underlying objective of boosting exports.

“It is a comprehensive and reliable repository of livestock operational across Pakistan. The system is successfully maintaining and updating authentic data regarding the registration, identification, records, monitoring and tractability of animals throughout their life cycle. For this purpose, it is integrated with a web portal and a mobile app that is further enhanced with numerous features to benefit the stakeholders,” he added.

