BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-01

PAITS registers 65,698 animals, 7,158 premises for PLDDD

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

LAHORE: Pakistan Animal Identification and Traceability System (PAITS), a national repository of livestock, has successfully registered 65,698 animals and 7,158 premises for the Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development Department (PLDDD).

This was informed in a progress review meeting that was chaired by Punjab Information Technology Board PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday.

The meeting was told that PAITS, developed by PITB in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) for the Government of Pakistan, is currently being piloted simultaneously in Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. The system benefits the stakeholders in several areas including the registration, health and traceability of each animal individually and the herd through the lifecycle.

It efficiently facilitates the stakeholders in several areas, including the availability of updated livestock information, identification of better-yielding breeds, and animal health. Furthermore, PAITS is also benefiting the department in making timely decisions regarding animal exports and imports, animal theft prevention and epidemic prevention.

While addressing the meeting, Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf said that PAITS is successfully assisting multiple stakeholders in livestock identification, traceability and health monitoring with the underlying objective of boosting exports.

“It is a comprehensive and reliable repository of livestock operational across Pakistan. The system is successfully maintaining and updating authentic data regarding the registration, identification, records, monitoring and tractability of animals throughout their life cycle. For this purpose, it is integrated with a web portal and a mobile app that is further enhanced with numerous features to benefit the stakeholders,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

livestock animals PLDDD PAITS

Comments

1000 characters

PAITS registers 65,698 animals, 7,158 premises for PLDDD

Once in every 5 years: Govt would be required to design ‘SOEs policy’

GDP likely to decrease due to climate challenges: World Bank

GDP, exports and FDI potential: ‘Overregulation, low productivity main hindrance’

Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Body approved to condone import and export-related curbs

ECP reacts strongly to election ‘delay’ reports

MoF says PD may ink TDS deal with KE

Gas tariff hike: Karachi industrialists announce shutdown

FTO asks FBR to review ED regime

LHC, too, suspends SRO about tax on banks’ windfall income

Read more stories