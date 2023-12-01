BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Traders urged to protect workers’ rights

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged traders and businessmen to ensure the protection of workers' rights and to strictly adhere to the principles of honesty and fairness to capture a space in the competitive global economy.

The president expressed these views while addressing an event of the Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries (ICSTSI), here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

He said that businessmen should sell their products with fairness by maintaining the same standards which they show to their target audience while marketing.

The president said, “Honesty in public dealing and developing trust between supplier and consumers can lead to an accommodating atmosphere in the society.”

He emphasised inculcating the values of honesty in the society in line with the glorious teachings of Islam which called for maintaining integrity in public dealings. He said that the promotion of small industries in the country could stimulate economic growth.

He said women should also be encouraged and involved in businesses, stressing responsibility rests with the society to protect them from harassment.

The president called upon the businessmen to prioritise environment protection. He said the affluent class should pay their taxes in order to deal with challenges faced by the country including those of out-of-school children and malnutrition.

He said that an effective implementation of tax culture could help the country overcome its financial and economic challenges.

President ICSTSI Sajjad Sarwar said the Chamber was taking steps to encourage foreign companies to invest in Pakistan. He also mentioned the provision of a platform for women to promote their vocational skills.

Vice President ICSTSI Syeda Wajida Saleem said small enterprises play an important role in a country’s economy and stressed the need for long-term policies in this regard. She lauded President Alvi for his continued support to women to actively participate in all fields of life with the objective of attaining financial empowerment.

Group Chairman ICSTSI Qazi Muhammad Ilyas said the trader community was positively contributing to the national economy by following the tax system.

