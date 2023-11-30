‘Great joy’: Macron welcomes French-Israeli hostage release

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the release by Hamas of French-Israeli hostage Mia Shem, while saying his country was working towards the liberation of all remaining hostages in Gaza.

The release of Shem, 21, was “a great joy that I share with her family and all French people”, Macron said on X, formerly Twitter.

“I also express my solidarity with all those who are still being held hostage by Hamas. France is working with its partners to obtain their release as soon as possible,” he said.

Shem had been taken by Hamas at a music festival she attended on October 7, and later appeared in a hostage video released by the group.

She was released along with another hostage, 40-year-old Amit Soussana, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel is due to release more Palestinian prisoners in turn, after the sides agreed to extend the pause in combat operations until Friday morning.