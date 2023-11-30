BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Great joy’: Macron welcomes French-Israeli hostage release

AFP Published November 30, 2023
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday welcomed the release by Hamas of French-Israeli hostage Mia Shem, while saying his country was working towards the liberation of all remaining hostages in Gaza.

The release of Shem, 21, was “a great joy that I share with her family and all French people”, Macron said on X, formerly Twitter.

Israeli hostage handover is under way in Gaza, Palestinian official says

“I also express my solidarity with all those who are still being held hostage by Hamas. France is working with its partners to obtain their release as soon as possible,” he said.

Shem had been taken by Hamas at a music festival she attended on October 7, and later appeared in a hostage video released by the group.

She was released along with another hostage, 40-year-old Amit Soussana, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel is due to release more Palestinian prisoners in turn, after the sides agreed to extend the pause in combat operations until Friday morning.

Emmanuel Macron Gaza Hamas Palestinian prisoners Israel Hamas war War on Gaza Israeli hostages French Israeli hostage

Comments

1000 characters

‘Great joy’: Macron welcomes French-Israeli hostage release

COP28 opens with ‘historic’ launch of loss and damage fund

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistan’s central bank reserves increase $77mn, now stand at $7.26bn

PM Kakar calls for utilizing Loss & Damage Fund on merit

Oil prices fall amid skepticism on OPEC+ supply cuts

Pakistan cannot develop without development of Balochistan: Zardari

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Read more stories