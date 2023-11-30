BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Karachi ranked fourth least-expensive city to live in: EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living survey

Faiza Virani Published 30 Nov, 2023 06:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Karachi was the fourth least-expensive city to live in, according to findings of the EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living survey 2023, published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a sister arm of The Economist, on Thursday.

Karachi was ranked at 170 out of 173 cities, coming up ahead of Tripoli, Tehran and Damascus, in an index which assessed their relative cost of living.

The findings – updated biannually – were generated by analysing over 400 individual prices per location across 200 products and services.

The survey also studied current and past trends impacting the cost of living such as currency swings, local inflation and commodity shocks.

Singapore maintained its position as the world’s most expensive city for the ninth time in the last eleven years, tying with Zurich and overtaking New York, which fell to third place this year, according to the report’s findings.

These were followed by Geneva – also in third place – along with Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Paris, Copenhagen and San Francisco.

EIU’s latest Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey – conducted between August 14 and September 11, 2023 – concluded that prices rose by an average of 7.4% in over the past year in the world’s major cities.

This was slightly slower than the 8.1% price growth recorded last year, as supply-chain disruptions have eased and interest rates have risen but remained significantly above the trend in 2017-21.

Singapore, Zurich world’s most expensive cities

The findings revealed that North American cities have, on average, slipped down in the cost-of-living ranking, while Western Europe accounted for four of the top ten most expensive cities due to inflation in groceries and clothing along with appreciation of the region’s currencies.

Groceries saw the fastest pace of price growth as food inflation grew globally. Many manufacturers and retailers have passed on higher costs to consumers and the increasing frequency of climate change and extreme weather events continue to keep supply-side risks elevated.

Karachi ranked fifth worst livable city in new index

The report also noted that Chinese cities fell in the rankings owing to a slow economic recovery after the pandemic, subdued consumer demand and depreciation of the currency.

Russian cities – Moscow and St Petersburg – experienced their biggest drop in the rankings as sanctions weakened the ruble.

Earlier this year, Karachi was declared the fifth worst city to live in, according to The Livability Index 2023, also published by EIU.

It was ranked 169 out of 173 countries, coming up ahead of Lagos, Nigeria, Algiers and Tripoli, in an index which ranked living conditions in cities across health care, culture and environment, education and infrastructure.

Karachi Singapore Zurich The Economist Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU)

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi ranked fourth least-expensive city to live in: EIU’s Worldwide Cost of Living survey

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Will launch ‘youth card’ if we win elections: PPP’s Bilawal

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

COP28: everything you need to know as climate change conference kicks off in Dubai

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Read more stories