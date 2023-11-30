BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.1%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FCCL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.27%)
FFL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.85%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-0.91%)
HUBC 122.28 Increased By ▲ 3.17 (2.66%)
HUMNL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.74%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
MLCF 39.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.2%)
OGDC 108.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.45%)
PAEL 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PIOC 107.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.32%)
PPL 91.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.79%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.54%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SNGP 63.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.66%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-4.71%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.08%)
BR30 21,539 Increased By 79.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil firms on better-than-expected exports

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ticked up on Thursday, underpinned by better-than-expected November export volumes, although a lack of fresh orders from importers kept a lid on prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 23 ringgit, or 0.59%, at 3,895 ringgit ($836.38) at the close.

Improved import margins and parities in key buyers China and India on restocking, and stronger domestic consumption over the past 10 days have led to better-than-expected palm demand for November, said Marcello Cultrera, director at Singapore-based commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in November were estimated to be up between 2% and 11% from the previous month, data from surveyors

Intertek Testing Services AmSpec Agri Malaysia showed on Thursday.

Top producer Indonesia’s increase in palm oil export duties and levies also helped support the market, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head at Sunvin Group, a Mumbai-based vegetable oil brokerage.

Palm slips to near two-week low on weaker crude

However, a lack of fresh buying from key destinations due to higher stocks and weakness in demand is weighing on prices, Bagani said.

Indonesia, the world’s biggest palm oil producer and exporter, on Wednesday raised the crude palm oil (CPO) reference price for the Dec. 1-15 period to $795.14 per metric ton from the current $750.54 per ton, making Malaysian palm oil more attractive.

In related oils, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 0.41%, while its palm oil contract ticked up 0.14%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.08%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil imports palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm oil firms on better-than-expected exports

Inter-bank: rupee registered 3rd successive gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Blinken says truce between Israel-Hamas is producing results

Will launch ‘youth card’ if we win elections: PPP’s Bilawal

KSE-100 stays flat amid profit-taking

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Oil prices edge higher as OPEC+ meets to discuss supply cuts

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

COP28: everything you need to know as climate change conference kicks off in Dubai

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Read more stories