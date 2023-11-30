BAFL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
World

Kremlin says Putin to hold annual news conference, public phone in on Dec. 14

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 02:45pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual news conference, as well as field questions from the public, on Dec. 14.

Putin, in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, has yet to announce whether or not he will seek another six-year term at a presidential election in March next year, but is widely expected to do so.

Putin says Russia must rival ‘dangerous’ Western AI

Six sources told Reuters earlier this month that Putin had decided to run, a move that would keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades.

Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin

