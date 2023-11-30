BAFL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
Ukraine FM hails Kissinger’s ‘intellectual legacy’

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 02:01pm

KYIV: Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday said that US diplomatic giant Henry Kissinger, who died aged 100, would leave a lasting impact on international politics.

“The century of Henry Kissinger was no easy one, but its great challenges fit his great and curious mind. He changed its pace and the face of diplomacy,” Kuleba said in English on social media.

“Crisp in thoughts, prolific in writings. His intellectual legacy will continue to influence the understanding of diplomacy and world order,” he added.

Kissinger, arguably the most identifiable secretary of state in modern times, died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

He remains a divisive figure, including for his ruthless philosophy of realpolitik – the cold calculation that nations pursue their own interests through power.

“He was a controversial but undeniably outstanding figure. His legacy of leadership and commitment to global collaboration will be remembered,” Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

