BAFL 45.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.37%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.79%)
FABL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.02%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.73%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.02%)
GGL 12.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.74 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.21%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.68%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
OGDC 108.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PIOC 108.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.36%)
PPL 92.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.4%)
UNITY 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

More than a million displaced in Somalia floods

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 01:26pm

MOGADISHU: More than a million people have been displaced in Somalia after the country was hit by severe flooding caused by torrential rains, the Somali president said.

Somalia and its Horn of Africa neighbours Kenya and Ethiopia are battling flash floods caused by heavy rainfall linked to the El Nino weather pattern.

The floods are exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region just as it emerges from the worst drought in four decades that left millions of people hungry.

“My brothers, our country is in a critical state and our people have been affected by the flooding everywhere,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said on Wednesday evening.

He said that 101 people had died in the flooding.

Authorities in Mogadishu declared a state of emergency this month over the disaster, and have warned against the proliferation of disease.

In neighbouring Kenya, around 120 people have died in heavy flooding and more than 89,000 households have been displaced, according to the interior ministry.

Another 57 people have died in Ethiopia as a result of the floods, heavy rainfall and landslides, according to the UN’s humanitarian response agency OCHA.

Somalia flood toll climbs to 50: disaster agency

The Horn of Africa is one of the regions which is most vulnerable to climate change, and extreme weather events are becoming increasingly frequent and intense.

Action Against Hunger said the current situation was “dire”.

“Regions that were struggling to recover from the economic and environmental impacts of prolonged drought are now doubly burdened with flooding,” the charity said.

Kenya Somalia floods

Comments

1000 characters

More than a million displaced in Somalia floods

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Oil inches up, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting outcome

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

Kuwait deals to add to inward FDI flows

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Read more stories