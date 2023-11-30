BAFL 45.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 73.31 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.95%)
FABL 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.02%)
FCCL 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.62%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.9%)
GGL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.75 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.07%)
OGDC 108.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PIOC 108.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.03%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.95%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.27%)
TRG 82.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-3.45%)
UNITY 25.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel president to discuss hostages on COP28 sidelines

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 12:50pm

DUBAI: Israeli President Isaac Herzog is due to attend the UN climate talks in the United Arab Emirates Thursday where he will hold talks with diplomats on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

His visit comes seven weeks into the Israel-Hamas war and coincides with a day-long extension of truce that had been due to expire on Thursday, amid ongoing attempts to release more hostages.

At COP28, which will also be attended by Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, Herzog will hold a “series of diplomatic meetings on the importance of releasing the hostages held by Hamas”, the Israeli presidency said in a statement.

He “intends to engage world leaders in a high-level humanitarian effort to return the hostages”, the statement said.

More than 140 heads of state and government are due to address COP28 on Friday and Saturday, including Herzog and Abbas who are both scheduled to make speeches lasting three minutes on Friday.

Since the truce began on November 24, 70 Israeli hostages have been freed in return for 210 Palestinian prisoners.

COP28 summit opens with hopes for early deal on climate damage fund

Around 30 foreigners, most of them Thais living in Israel, have been freed outside the terms of the deal.

Israel has made clear it sees the truce as a temporary halt intended to free hostages, but there are growing calls for a more sustained pause in the conflict.

The war has cast a shadow over the UN climate talks in Dubai with activists planning actions to express solidarity with Gaza.

On Thursday, climate activists will hold a press conference to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Israel’s 17-year blockade of the enclave.

“The climate movement see the struggle of the Palestinian people against occupation and apartheid as part and parcel of our collective struggle for climate” justice, said a statement by the COP28 Coalition, a global network of climate justice and human rights organisations.

Iran United Arab Emirates MENA Isaac Herzog UN climate talks Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas COP28 climate summit Israel Hamas war

Comments

1000 characters

Israel president to discuss hostages on COP28 sidelines

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Oil inches up, all eyes on OPEC+ meeting outcome

Mughal Iron & Steel Industries completes acquisition of energy subsidiary

FCCL commissions Greenfield Cement Manufacturing Plant in Punjab

Henry Kissinger, singular US diplomat, dead at 100

Kuwait deals to add to inward FDI flows

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Read more stories