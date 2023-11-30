BAFL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.67%)
BIPL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.54%)
BOP 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.45 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (4.55%)
FABL 27.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
FCCL 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.67%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.5%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 112.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.52%)
HUBC 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.19 (2.68%)
HUMNL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.92%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
MLCF 39.41 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.84%)
OGDC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 106.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.71%)
PPL 93.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.67%)
SNGP 63.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.86%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
TPLP 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.67%)
TRG 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.37%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.3%)
BR100 6,223 Increased By 36.7 (0.59%)
BR30 21,629 Increased By 169.8 (0.79%)
KSE100 60,836 Increased By 333.7 (0.55%)
KSE30 20,315 Increased By 139.7 (0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU defence spending at record 240 bn euros in 2022

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 11:51am

BRUSSELS: EU military spending reached a record 240 billion euros ($260 billion) last year in the face of Russia’s war on Ukraine, the bloc’s defence agency said Thursday.

The figure represented an overall increase of six percent on 2021 as the EU’s 27 member states ratcheted up their purchases of new hardware.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) said six countries had increased their spending by over 10 percent, with NATO applicant Sweden splashing over 30 percent more.

“Our armed forces must be ready for a much more demanding era,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who heads the EDA. “Adjusting to these new realities first and foremost means investing more on defence,” he added.

But Borrell warned that despite the increases the bloc still faced “key capability gaps” and continues to “lag behind other global players”.

Moscow’s all-out invasion of Ukraine in 2022 provided Europe with a wake-up call that it needed to pump more into defence to be able to confront the threat of its bellicose eastern neighbour.

France opens door to EU talks on Israeli settler sanctions

After decades of decline following the end of the Cold War, spending had already begun increasing each year since the Kremlin’s 2014 seizure of Crimea from Ukraine.

Russia’s government has announced a massive 68 percent hike in its military spending for 2024 meaning it will account for almost a third of all its outlays.

The EDA said in its annual report that an all-time high of 58 billion euros was allocated in the EU to defence investments in 2022, “overwhelmingly towards the procurement of new equipment”.

But there had been a slight decrease in the amount spent on research and technology development.

EU countries have drained their stockpiles sending weaponry worth tens of billions of euros to Ukraine to help it fight Russia.

Brussels has been scrambling to get European defence companies to ramp up their production to cope with the new demands sparked by the war.

The EU has pushed member states to sign joint contracts and countries have begun clubbing together to order howitzer shells for Ukraine and their own forces.

But building industrial capacity is taking time and the bloc is expected to fall short of a 12-month target of sending one million shells to Ukraine by March.

Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war EU military European Defence Agency

Comments

1000 characters

EU defence spending at record 240 bn euros in 2022

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Long wait for freedom: Afghan refugees in limbo in Pakistan

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories