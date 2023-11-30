BAFL 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.55%)
CNERGY 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
DFML 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
DGKC 73.21 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.81%)
FABL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FCCL 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.5%)
FFL 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.32%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 111.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.51%)
HUBC 121.57 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (2.07%)
HUMNL 7.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.68%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 39.48 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.02%)
OGDC 108.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
PIOC 108.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.89%)
PPL 92.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PRL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 63.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
SSGC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.6%)
TPLP 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.35%)
TRG 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.4%)
UNITY 25.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.95%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -5.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 21,530 Increased By 70.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 60,531 Increased By 29.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 20,188 Increased By 13 (0.06%)
Najmul, Mominul lead Bangladesh fightback against New Zealand

AFP Published November 30, 2023 Updated November 30, 2023 02:08pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque shared 85 runs in an unbroken third-wicket stand as Bangladesh reached 111-2 at tea on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand in Sylhet on Thursday.

Skipper Najmul was on 48 and Mominul on 38 at the break to help the hosts recover from 26-2.

New Zealand made 317 in their first innings to take a slender seven-run lead.

Ajaz Patel trapped opener Zakir Hasan leg-before for 17 and Tim Southee directed a straight drive by Najmul onto the stumps at the non-striking end to run out Mahmudul Hasan for eight.

Mominul, who joined Najmul in the rescue act, was also the hero for Bangladesh with the ball, having taken the last two New Zealand wickets in the morning.

The tourists, replying to Bangladesh’s first-innings 310, resumed on 266-8, still 44 runs behind.

New Zealand trail Bangladesh despite Williamson ton

Southee and Kyle Jamieson frustrated Bangladesh for more than an hour to share 52 runs for the ninth wicket, until left-arm spinner Mominul removed them both in the same over.

Mominul trapped Jamieson leg-before for 23 to leave New Zealand 316-9, and then bowled Southee four balls later for 35 to finish with career-best figures of 3-4.

Southee hit three boundaries in his 62-ball stay.

The two-match series is the beginning of a new cycle in the World Test Championship for both teams.

Tim Southee Kyle Jamieson Mominul Haque Najmul Hossain Shanto New Zealand vs Bangladesh test Sylhet

