Nov 30, 2023
Hostel fire kills 13 people in Kazakhstan

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 09:48am
ALMATY: Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty, on Thursday, the city’s emergencies department said in a statement.

Eleven victims were Kazakhs, one person was from Russia and one from Uzbekistan, local news website Zakon.kz quoted Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dosayev as saying.

The fire broke out early in the morning in a three-storey building whose ground and basement levels were occupied by 72 hostel guests.

Lack of fire prevention, safety systems

The victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, while the remaining 59 people managed to leave the building.

Four people sought medical help, including a student from India, Zakon.kz cited the authorities as saying.

The cause of the fire remained unclear.

