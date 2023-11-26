BAFL 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.27%)
BIPL 22.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.36%)
BOP 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.44%)
CNERGY 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.93%)
DFML 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.48%)
DGKC 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.18%)
FABL 28.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
FCCL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.8%)
GGL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
HBL 101.42 Increased By ▲ 4.42 (4.56%)
HUBC 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.86%)
KEL 3.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.24%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.91%)
MLCF 38.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.11%)
OGDC 107.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.19%)
PAEL 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
PIOC 105.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.85%)
PPL 90.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.84%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.75%)
SNGP 61.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.4%)
SSGC 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.11%)
TELE 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.26%)
TPLP 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.34%)
TRG 84.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.23 (-3.66%)
UNITY 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 6,027 Increased By 17.1 (0.28%)
BR30 20,910 Decreased By -39.3 (-0.19%)
KSE100 59,086 Increased By 186.5 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,637 Increased By 74.4 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2023-11-26

Lack of fire prevention, safety systems

Published 26 Nov, 2023 03:31am

At least 11 people were killed in a blaze on Karachi’s Rashid Minhas Road yesterday. According to media reports, over 50 people were safely evacuated from the high-rise commercial complex, many were said to be inside the building when the fire was still sweeping across at least one floor of that building.

The lack of fire prevention system in this commercial plaza is said to be one of the main reasons, if not the only reason, behind this tragedy that has raised questions about the role of building construction regulating authorities and the residents alike.

The fact that fire safety is a critical feature of any structure, specially high-risk buildings which include high-rise constructions, hospitals, education institutions, malls, railway stations, etc, cannot be over-emphasized.

According to city planners and engineers, at least 90 percent of all structures in Karachi do not have fire prevention and fire-fighting systems. That is why perhaps the incidents of fire are now a commonplace across the country, particularly in major towns such as Karachi and Lahore.

According to the World Health Organization data published in 2020, the number of deaths caused by fires in Pakistan reached 4,305.

It is no secret that a vast majority of commercial and residential buildings in Karachi are found to have been flouting fire safety norms.

What is another matter of concern for any conscientious citizen is that many societies, particularly those belonging to high-rise buildings, do not conduct regular maintenance of fire prevention systems installed in their buildings.

That is why most of our structures are vulnerable to fire. There is, therefore, an urgent need of addressing the fire safety issue in our major metropolitans in particular without any further loss of time.

The Rashid Minhas Road fire tragedy must serve as a massive wake-up call to our officialdom, including Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui.

Khalid bin Waleed, Karachi

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO Murtaza Wahab commercial plaza

Comments

1000 characters

Lack of fire prevention, safety systems

SC moved against ‘controversial role’ of Alvi

PTI urges ECP to provide a level playing field

Projects with ‘sizeable’ investment under SIFC to be signed before elections: PM

Govt decides to revise oil prices on weekly basis

SBP governor hopes CA deficit to stay around 1.5pc of GDP

RLNG, gas supply to Punjab plants: NPPMCL, SNGPL yet to implement ECC decisions

Rs423m TSG approved for targeted gas projects in Sindh

Customs agents, brokers and transporters: FBR abolishes ‘security’ condition for ATT containers

IHC to hear plea against Bajwa, Faiz, 2 journalists on Tuesday

Property attachment: AML law provides no such criteria?

Read more stories