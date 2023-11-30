BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

APP Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

KUWAIT: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its relationship with Kuwait and reiterated the desire to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, the PM Office’s Media Wing said.

PM Kakar underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait including trade, energy, information technology, labour, mineral and investments. He expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

He appreciated the measures undertaken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait reciprocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of Memorandum of Understanding in multiple areas, geared to transform the six-decade long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties.

