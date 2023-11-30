Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has sought details of defaulters of government dues and utility bills before nomination papers are filed and the exercise of scrutiny of papers of contestants for the forthcoming National and Provincial Assemblies elections initiated.

In letters to different Ministries, Election Commission stated that it is issuing the Election Programme for the conduct of General Election-2024, shortly.

According to ECP, as such among other things one of the important components of elections is filing of nomination papers by the candidates and their scrutiny. Articles 62& 63 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan provide qualification and disqualification for the candidates.

One of the qualifications for the candidate is that he or his spouse or any of his dependents has not defaulted in payment of government dues and utility expenses, including telephone, electricity, gas and water charges in excess of ten thousand rupees, for over six months, at the time of filling of the nomination papers.

In order to facilitate the Returning Officers at the time of scrutiny of the nomination papers, all relevant organisations must provide the list of defaulters of government dues/ utility defaulters to the Returning Officers, well before the Scrutiny Process.

ECP further stated that in light of the above, it is requested that all relevant departments/ wings under their administrative control may be advised to provide the details of government dues/ utility defaulters to the concerned Returning Officers at the time of filing of nomination papers before the scrutiny as per Election Program.

In another letter to different federal Ministries, ECP has stated that the preparation of upcoming General Elections is in full swing. Amongst other key components for conduct of Elections, one of the tasks is to appoint polling personnel for each polling station.

Around one million officers/ officials of Federal/ Provincial Government, Autonomous, Semi-autonomous bodies are required to be appointed as polling personnel to perform the duty during upcoming General Elections.

Under Article 220 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with section 5 of the Elections Act,2017, all the executive authorities in the Federation and the Provinces are under obligation to assist the Commission in discharge of its functions.

