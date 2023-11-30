IK’s interim bail in Toshakhana case extended

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case till December 6.

Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir while hearing the case at Adiala jail extended the interim bail till December 6. PTI chief’s lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court.

Khan and his wife appeared before the court along with their legal team.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case till December 6.

Meanwhile, the Law Ministry has issued notification for the jail trial of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

According to the notification issued by the Law Ministry, the federal government is pleased to approve that Accountability Court concerned shall sit and conduct the trial of the accused Imran Khan Niazi and others in central prison, Adiala Rawalpindi with reference to the case regarding misuse of authority and misappropriation/ illegal sale of gifted state assets etc under section 16(b) of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

