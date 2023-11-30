Judge threatening case: Court rejects IK’s acquittal plea

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s acquittal plea in the judge-threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas while announcing its reserved judgment dismissed Khan’s acquittal plea and decided to start the trial of the case on December 20.

The court reserved its verdict after prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi completed his arguments. Khan’s lawyers, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Chaudhry completed their arguments during the previous hearing.

The prosecutor requested the court to reject Khan’s plea and start the trial of the case.

