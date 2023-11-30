PML-Q seeks ‘economic sovereignty’ for resolution of issues

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for economic sovereignty, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) has said that the solution to problems posed to the country and its countrymen lies in economic self-reliance for which a broad-based consensus is needed.

“Pakistan possesses a huge economic potential and the need of the hour is to put all the fiscal matters in order and take bold decisions in the country’s interest,” the PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain said while talking to a select group of media here on Wednesday.

The PML-Q leader maintained that Pakistan can meet its energy requirement through Iran, which can help save billions of foreign exchange.

He added that the CPEC provides a window of opportunities; the need is to harness the potential.

Responding to a question, he said that his party is fielding its candidates on six to eight National Assembly and 12-15 Punjab Assembly seats, adding that where necessary they can go for seat adjustment.

When asked as to whether PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Sarwar is quitting his party, Salik said that he talked with the former Punjab Governor who is returning home on Saturday; he (Sarwar) also denied reports that he is leaving the PML-Q.

To another query, he said that with the announcement of the election schedule by the ECP, political activities would start across the country. He further said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is meeting PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the next few days.

When asked about reservations about the PPP on a level playing field, Salik said that whenever elections are announced, complaints of not providing a level playing field start pouring in.

“There must be a level playing field for all the political players, including the PTI,” he asserted. He added that the vote bank of the PTI is still intact. However, he stressed that there is a need to engage the PTI’s voters.

Regarding the possibility of the return of Moonis Elahi, he said that he (Moonis) should come back and stand with his father who is facing jail.

The PML-Q leader said that the country needs a national economic revival plan to overcome all the economic challenges.

