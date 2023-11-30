BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-11-30

PML-Q seeks ‘economic sovereignty’ for resolution of issues

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

LAHORE: Emphasising the need for economic sovereignty, the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) has said that the solution to problems posed to the country and its countrymen lies in economic self-reliance for which a broad-based consensus is needed.

“Pakistan possesses a huge economic potential and the need of the hour is to put all the fiscal matters in order and take bold decisions in the country’s interest,” the PML-Q senior leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain said while talking to a select group of media here on Wednesday.

The PML-Q leader maintained that Pakistan can meet its energy requirement through Iran, which can help save billions of foreign exchange.

He added that the CPEC provides a window of opportunities; the need is to harness the potential.

Responding to a question, he said that his party is fielding its candidates on six to eight National Assembly and 12-15 Punjab Assembly seats, adding that where necessary they can go for seat adjustment.

When asked as to whether PML-Q Punjab President Chaudhry Sarwar is quitting his party, Salik said that he talked with the former Punjab Governor who is returning home on Saturday; he (Sarwar) also denied reports that he is leaving the PML-Q.

To another query, he said that with the announcement of the election schedule by the ECP, political activities would start across the country. He further said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is meeting PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in the next few days.

When asked about reservations about the PPP on a level playing field, Salik said that whenever elections are announced, complaints of not providing a level playing field start pouring in.

“There must be a level playing field for all the political players, including the PTI,” he asserted. He added that the vote bank of the PTI is still intact. However, he stressed that there is a need to engage the PTI’s voters.

Regarding the possibility of the return of Moonis Elahi, he said that he (Moonis) should come back and stand with his father who is facing jail.

The PML-Q leader said that the country needs a national economic revival plan to overcome all the economic challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

CPEC PMLQ Chaudhry Monis Elahi economic sovereignty Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Comments

1000 characters

PML-Q seeks ‘economic sovereignty’ for resolution of issues

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories