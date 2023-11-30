BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-30

Pakistan must penetrate market under ‘Look Africa’ policy: S. Africa HC

Press Release Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

FAISALABAD: Pakistan’s share in the $100 billion import market of South Africa is quite negligible and the private sector of Pakistan must aggressively penetrate in it under “Look Africa” policy, said Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that being an import economy, it offers Pakistan a wide range of products to this market.

He said that South Africa is a mineral rich country and Pakistani investors could also avail from this opportunity. He said that Pakistan could export mangoes in lieu of avocado under a barter system but direct contacts between the business communities of two countries are prerequisite.

Responding to a question about law and order situation, he said that security issues are similar all over the world. He said that South Africa is more suitable for import and export with other landlocked African countries as it has a well-equipped sea port.

About tourism, he said that the scenic valleys of northern areas of Pakistan are more beautiful than Switzerland but Pakistan should make these areas easily accessible for the tourists. He also stressed the need to exploit the untapped opportunities in both countries.

Earlier President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq welcomed the high commissioner and said that Faisalabad was established in 1898 as a “Mandi” town by British rulers. “This city was designed on the pattern of Union Jack”, he said and added that now it has progressed and became the third largest city of the country which is also second in revenue generation and job creation. He said that FCCI has 8,500 members who represent more than 100 sectors and sub sectors.

He said that Faisalabad is playing a key role in textile exports but we could not make exports to South Africa due to high tariffs. He requested the high commissioner to review it to pave way for the textile exports to the South African market.

He said that approximately one lac Pakistanis are settled in South Africa while a local firm is also providing consultancy services in your country. Dr Khurram Tariq stressed the need to sign an FTA to enhance bilateral trade and arrange a single country exhibition to showcase exportable surplus.

Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, Rana Faysal and Mian Tayyab participated in the question answer session while President Dr Khurram Tariq presented FCCI shield to Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, High Commissioner of South Africa. Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad offered a vote of thanks. Later the high commissioner also recorded his comments in the FCCI visitor’s book.

Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli, Maqsood Akhtar Butt and Shafique Hussain Shah were also present during this event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan South Africa investors FCCI Pakistani High Commissioner import market Look Africa policy

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan must penetrate market under ‘Look Africa’ policy: S. Africa HC

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories