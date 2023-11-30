BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2023-11-30

Sri Lanka announces nearly $6bn bilateral debt deal

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it had reached an “agreement in principle” with its lenders, including China, to restructure nearly $6.0 billion in loans and unlock IMF funding for a bailout.

The country defaulted on its $46 billion debt in April last year after running out of foreign exchange to finance imports of even the most essential commodities, making life a misery for the island’s 22 million people.

The finance ministry said the deal included a mix of extending the tenure and reducing interest on some $5.9 billion in bilateral loans granted to the cash-strapped South Asian nation.

“This agreement serves as a key milestone in Sri Lanka’s ongoing endeavours to achieve public debt sustainability and to foster economic recovery,” Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana said in a statement.

Sri Lanka in March secured a four-year $2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) subject to Colombo ensuring debt sustainability in line with agreed targets.

However, the release of a second $330 million loan instalment has been held up since September due to delays in securing a deal with foreign creditors.

Sri Lanka’s largest single bilateral lender China had been reluctant to take a haircut on its loans and instead had offered to extend the term of its loans and adjust down interest rates.

Monetary authorities in Colombo have dramatically hiked taxes and cut generous consumer subsidies to repair the country’s ruined finances in line with the IMF rescue plan.

The Washington-based lender of last resort has noted Sri Lanka’s “rapid” drop in inflation, from 70 percent in September last year to just 1.3 percent by September this year. But it also cautioned that Sri Lanka’s “full economic recovery is not yet assured”.

IMF Sri Lanka debts bilateral debt deal

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka announces nearly $6bn bilateral debt deal

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

PM, Kuwait’s Crown Prince agree to deepen bilateral ties

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

Defaulters of govt dues, utility bills: ECP takes major decision ahead of nomination-filing

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Carbon credit sharing: PPIB seeks MoCC’s nod

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Read more stories