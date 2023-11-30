BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
US says ‘must and will’ continue backing Ukraine

AFP Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

BRUSSELS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said Washington and its allies remained steadfast in their backing for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, despite doubts over future assistance and stalemate on the ground.

“Some are questioning whether the United States and other NATO allies in truth continue to stand with Ukraine as we enter the second winter of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s brutality,” Blinken said.

“But the answer here today at NATO is clear and it’s unwavering. We must and we will continue to support Ukraine.”

There are fears that a lack of adequate support from the West — at a time when it is distracted by the Israel-Hamas war — could end up forcing Kyiv to seek a compromise with Putin from a position of weakness.

Western officials insist they remain committed and are not pressing Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow even as Ukraine’s top general admits fighting has ground to a bloody stalemate. Ukraine’s foreign minister said Wednesday that it won’t “back down” in its fight against Russia, despite doubts over US support and minimal progress on the front line. “We have to continue, we have to keep fighting. Ukraine is not going to back down,” Ukraine’s top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba told Kyiv’s NATO backers in Brussels. “Our strategic goal, which is territorial integrity within internationally recognised borders as of 1991, remains unchanged,” he said. “The issue here is not just Ukraine’s security it is the security and safety of the entire Euro-Atlantic space.”

Opposition from hardline Republicans in the US Congress has stalled a new $60-billion package of support and thrown into question the future of Washington’s assistance.

“Hopefully the US Congress will also find a solution that will be in the best interests of the American people which is actually to support both Israel and Ukraine,” Kuleba said.

“Because you know, the best way to avoid sending your own soldiers into war is to help another country fight its own war.”

Ukraine is pushing to join NATO to ensure it is covered by the US-led alliance’s protective umbrella.

NATO has vowed Kyiv will join one day but refused to issue a formal invite at a summit this summer due to fears from key powers the United States and Germany that Ukraine’s membership could drag them into war with Moscow.

