BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Wall St pares gains as rate-cut cheer ebbs after latest Fed comments

Reuters Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s three main indexes were muted at mid-day after a strong start on Wednesday, following latest commentary from a Federal Reserve official on the possibility of another rate hike should the demand arise.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said he was “skeptical” that inflation was on its way down to 2%, and wanted the option of another rate hike in case inflation gained steam.

US stocks ended marginally higher on Tuesday, after some positive comments on the rate cut possibility. Fed Governor Christopher Waller, deemed a hawk, had hinted at lower interest rates in the months ahead if inflation continued to ease.

“It is certainly likely you’ll see a little bit more division within the Fed because there are some conflicting (views),” said Brent Schutte, chief investment officer at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company.

The Fed is likely to push back on market expectations for a rate cut, Schutte added.

Still, bets of rate cuts starting as early as March have gone up to 46.4% from 34.6% a day earlier, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Most megacap stocks reversed course, with Meta Platforms , Microsoft and Alphabet down between 1% and 2%.

Meanwhile, the latest GDP data showed the US economy in the third quarter grew faster than initially thought, adding to the narrative of the Fed managing to avoid a recession.

Traders are now awaiting the release of the “Beige Book”, a snapshot of the US economy, at 2:00 p.m. ET, and the personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index - Fed’s preferred inflation gauge- due on Thursday, for further cues on how the economy is faring under restrictive monetary conditions.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors traded higher, led by rate-sensitive real estate stocks while the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose 0.8%.

At 11:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36.64 points, or 0.10%, at 35,453.62, the S&P 500 was up 6.05 points, or 0.13%, at 4,560.94, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.49 points, or 0.08%, at 14,293.25.

Among single stocks, General Motors rose 9.3% as the automaker said it will buy back $10 billion in shares and boost its dividend by 33%. Shares of rival Ford also rose 2.5% CrowdStrike Holdings added 10.0% as the firm forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Street estimates.

NetApp jumped 15.1% after the cloud-based data management platform raised its annual profit forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.63-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.93-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 27 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 72 new highs and 57 new lows.

