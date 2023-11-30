BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Pricing of health services by HCEs: PHC joins hands with PITB to develop monitoring software

Recorder Report Published 30 Nov, 2023 04:53am

LAHORE: To regulate the prices of healthcare services provided by all healthcare establishments (HCE) across the province, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has joined hands with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to develop sophisticated monitoring software.

In collaboration with the PITB, the PHC will introduce software that will oversee and standardise the pricing of health services provided by various HCEs. These HCEs encompass a wide spectrum, including private hospitals, diagnostic centres, non-profit organizations, charitable hospitals, as well as semi-government and autonomous HCEs.

In this connection, PHC Director HR and Support Services Dr Asif Habib and PITB Additional Director General Khurram Mushtaq signed a contract on behalf of their respective organisations in a ceremony held here on Wednesday. PHC CEO Dr Saqib Aziz and PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf were also present on this occasion.

As per the details shared by the PITB, they will take charge of designing and developing a comprehensive software solution tailored for the submission of costing and pricing information related to healthcare services by any HCE. This initiative aligns with PHC’s vision to ensure fair and transparent pricing practices within the healthcare sector.

The costing submitted by HCEs will undergo rigorous validation through advanced software checks to ensure accuracy and reliability. The software will provide options for verification and re-assessment, allowing HCEs to address any inconsistencies in their submitted pricing.

To enforce pricing regulations effectively, the software will incorporate both desk and field monitoring modules. These modules will streamline the monitoring process, ensuring compliance with established pricing standards.

