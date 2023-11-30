Using image of caretaker CM for official campaigns: LHC disposes of petition, warns of strict action if practice repeats in future

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition of a citizen Israrul Haq after the Punjab government assured that the image of the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab would not be used for the advertisement campaigns of development projects.

The court also warned of strict action if such practice is repeated in future.

During the last hearing, the court had expressed concern over the spending from the public exchequer on advertisement campaigns featuring the image of the caretaker CM and sought a reply from the government.

Earlier, a law officer appeared before the court and undertook that the image of the caretaker CM would not be used for any kind of official campaign.

The court observed that the money collected as taxes from the public should not be misused.

