WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Nov 29, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.104825 0.104833 0.105157 0.105143
Euro 0.821076 0.821151 0.819808 0.821605
Japanese yen 0.0050632 0.00501633 0.0050699 0.0050675
U.K. pound 0.946349 0.947462 0.941829 0.939727
U.S. dollar 0.74991 0.749841 0.751359 0.749982
Algerian dinar 0.00559247 0.0055974 0.0055945
Australian dollar 0.496665 0.492516 0.493263
Botswana pula 0.0554933 0.0555254 0.0559487
Brazilian real 0.153478 0.153458 0.153685
Brunei dollar 0.561604 0.561428 0.5617
Canadian dollar 0.552176 0.547518 0.547512
Chilean peso 0.00085996 0.00086 0.0008532
Czech koruna 0.0336887 0.0334696 0.0335217
Danish krone 0.110122 0.109972 0.110199
Indian rupee 0.00899252 0.0090159 0.0089984
Israeli New Shekel 0.20235 0.201653 0.202151
Korean won 0.00057478 0.0005835 0.0005803
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43556 2.43869 2.4354
Malaysian ringgit 0.160494 0.161001 0.161373
Mauritian rupee 0.016881 0.0168902 0.0168837
Mexican peso 0.043763 0.0436499 0.0435778
New Zealand dollar 0.457745 0.454985 0.453327
Norwegian krone 0.0700785 0.0700568 0.070403
Omani rial 1.95035 1.95054
Peruvian sol 0.201318 0.200898 0.200637
Philippine peso 0.0135348 0.0135695 0.0135149
Polish zloty 0.188657 0.186998 0.18805
Qatari riyal 0.206019 0.206417 0.206039
Russian ruble 0.00846302 0.0085222 0.0085351
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199976 0.200362 0.199995
Singapore dollar 0.561604 0.561428 0.5617
South African rand 0.0401354 0.0400372 0.040971
Swedish krona 0.0718167 0.0716542 0.0721858
Swiss franc 0.850624 0.850002 0.848012
Thai baht 0.0214659 0.0213285 0.0213536
Trinidadian dollar 0.111141 0.110987 0.110931
U.A.E. dirham 0.204196 0.204591 0.204216
Uruguayan peso 0.0191832 0.0191987 0.0191978
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments