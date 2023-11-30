WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 29, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23 21-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104825 0.104833 0.105157 0.105143 Euro 0.821076 0.821151 0.819808 0.821605 Japanese yen 0.0050632 0.00501633 0.0050699 0.0050675 U.K. pound 0.946349 0.947462 0.941829 0.939727 U.S. dollar 0.74991 0.749841 0.751359 0.749982 Algerian dinar 0.00559247 0.0055974 0.0055945 Australian dollar 0.496665 0.492516 0.493263 Botswana pula 0.0554933 0.0555254 0.0559487 Brazilian real 0.153478 0.153458 0.153685 Brunei dollar 0.561604 0.561428 0.5617 Canadian dollar 0.552176 0.547518 0.547512 Chilean peso 0.00085996 0.00086 0.0008532 Czech koruna 0.0336887 0.0334696 0.0335217 Danish krone 0.110122 0.109972 0.110199 Indian rupee 0.00899252 0.0090159 0.0089984 Israeli New Shekel 0.20235 0.201653 0.202151 Korean won 0.00057478 0.0005835 0.0005803 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43556 2.43869 2.4354 Malaysian ringgit 0.160494 0.161001 0.161373 Mauritian rupee 0.016881 0.0168902 0.0168837 Mexican peso 0.043763 0.0436499 0.0435778 New Zealand dollar 0.457745 0.454985 0.453327 Norwegian krone 0.0700785 0.0700568 0.070403 Omani rial 1.95035 1.95054 Peruvian sol 0.201318 0.200898 0.200637 Philippine peso 0.0135348 0.0135695 0.0135149 Polish zloty 0.188657 0.186998 0.18805 Qatari riyal 0.206019 0.206417 0.206039 Russian ruble 0.00846302 0.0085222 0.0085351 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199976 0.200362 0.199995 Singapore dollar 0.561604 0.561428 0.5617 South African rand 0.0401354 0.0400372 0.040971 Swedish krona 0.0718167 0.0716542 0.0721858 Swiss franc 0.850624 0.850002 0.848012 Thai baht 0.0214659 0.0213285 0.0213536 Trinidadian dollar 0.111141 0.110987 0.110931 U.A.E. dirham 0.204196 0.204591 0.204216 Uruguayan peso 0.0191832 0.0191987 0.0191978 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023