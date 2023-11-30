BAFL 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
BIPL 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.68%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
DGKC 74.50 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (4.62%)
FABL 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FCCL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.66%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (5.26%)
GGL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
HBL 112.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUBC 122.70 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (3.01%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
OGDC 109.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.64%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PIOC 107.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.99%)
PPL 93.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.96%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.74%)
SNGP 63.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.96%)
SSGC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
TELE 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.3%)
TPLP 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.75%)
TRG 83.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.37%)
UNITY 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.65%)
BR100 6,221 Increased By 35.6 (0.58%)
BR30 21,612 Increased By 153.1 (0.71%)
KSE100 60,845 Increased By 343.1 (0.57%)
KSE30 20,322 Increased By 146.9 (0.73%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 29, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 30 Nov, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Saudi Fund for Development extends term of $3bn deposit for another year: SBP

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Read here for details.

  • UAE’s Global Carbon Investments to launch ‘one of world’s largest clean cooking initiatives’ in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Read here for details.

  • 22 missing Baloch students recovered, IHC told

Read here for details.

  • TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking kicks in

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Open market: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Policy envisages transformation of non-strategic SOEs

$3bn deposit: SFD extends term for one year

Israel and Hamas agree to extend temporary truce

Operation of SRO about additional tax on banks’ windfall income suspended

Defaulters’ utility connections to be cut: FBR starts serving notices with 30-day compliance time

FBR resolves Sino-Pak ‘trade gap’ issue

At the rate of Rs3.53/unit for Oct 2023: Nepra agrees to allow Discos to recover Rs32.7bn additional amount

Recycling of ships: Accession to ‘Hong Kong Convention’ approved

Read more stories