BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 29, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Saudi Fund for Development extends term of $3bn deposit for another year: SBP
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference
Read here for details.
- UAE’s Global Carbon Investments to launch ‘one of world’s largest clean cooking initiatives’ in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces
Read here for details.
- 22 missing Baloch students recovered, IHC told
Read here for details.
- TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks
Read here for details.
- Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking kicks in
Read here for details.
