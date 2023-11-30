Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Saudi Fund for Development extends term of $3bn deposit for another year: SBP

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Read here for details.

UAE’s Global Carbon Investments to launch ‘one of world’s largest clean cooking initiatives’ in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Read here for details.

22 missing Baloch students recovered, IHC told

Read here for details.

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Read here for details.

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Read here for details.

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking kicks in

Read here for details.