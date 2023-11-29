BAFL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
22 missing Baloch students recovered, IHC told

  • Court warns of registering case against interim PM Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar and Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti if remaining missing persons not recovered
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 03:10pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Wednesday that 22 allegedly missing Baloch students out of some 50 have been recovered, Aaj News reported.

A single bench of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard a petition regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The commission was established to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

During the hearing today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan informed the IHC that 22 Baloch students had been recovered and sent back home while 28 were still missing.

The AGP assured the court that the government will try to recover all of the students.

The judge warned of registering a case against interim PM Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar and Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti if the remaining missing persons were not recovered.

On November 22, the bench had summoned the caretaker PM before it today. However, the court was informed that Kakar could not appear on account of being outside the country for an official visit.

