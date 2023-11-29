Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Gold continued its uptrend in Pakistan as the yellow metal advanced in the international market. On Wednesday, gold was priced at Rs221,000 per tola after a single-day gain of Rs2,600.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs189,472 after an increase of Rs2,229, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold prices in Pakistan had increased by Rs800 per tola.

With a premium of $20, the international rate of gold on Wednesday was set at $2,062 per ounce, after an increase of $29 in the international market, APGJSA said.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,620 per tola.

In last four sessions, gold price per tola in Pakistan has increased by Rs5,300 on back of increasing international price of gold. The yellow metal rose by $49 per ounce in the international market in just four days.