Pakistan

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

  • Gohar Khan nominated for PTI chairman
BR Web Desk Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 04:09pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Barrister Ali Zafar announced on Wednesday that party’s chairman Imran Khan will not be contesting intra-party polls scheduled for December 2 (Saturday).

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, Zafar said that Barrister Gohar Khan has been appointed for the slot of party chairman.

He further said that the PTI chief had been convicted in the Toshakhana case. Zafar said that while the former PM’s Toshakhana sentence has been suspended a “final decision” had not yet been made.

After his conviction in Toshakhana reference by a local court, Imran– under the law – could not contest the intra-party elections for the top post which he has been holding since the creation of the party in 1996.

The former PM is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in the Toshakhana and Al Qadir Trust case.

On Tuesday, the party strongly rebutted the reports of replacing its chairman with someone else in the forthcoming intra-party elections.

However, a senior party leader who wished not to be named told Business Recorder that Imran would not partake in the intra-party election due to his conviction in Toshakhana reference.

“Under the law, he [Imran Khan] could not contest intra-party election as he has been convicted in Toshakhana reference, but still we’ll consult our legal team as to what could be done. His [Imran Khan] own directives will be final,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zafar said that Imran had directed the party to hold intra-party polls, saying that the decision was placed before the senior leadership which had approved it.

Speaking to the media, Gohar said that he speechless after he was named for the coveted post in the party.

“Imran Khan was, is and will continue to be the chairman of PTI, God willing - I will fulfill my responsibility till Imran returns.”

Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Parvez Nov 29, 2023 04:08pm
The establishment and political parties are literally terrified of this man ....... and they are resorting to tactics that only discredit themselves further.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Nov 29, 2023 04:20pm
Perhaps now everyone has a level playing field. On the other hand, usual suspects and history sheeters are navigating the law maze conveniently and being revived for their established habits, specifically the popular one that emphasizes ''if they indulge in loot and heists, they also make roads and bridges'', and this new value-of-cohorts is the undoing of our country.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Anila Qadri Nov 29, 2023 04:41pm
Nawaz is free and IK is being forced out of politics. What a fall for beloved country. We may not produce heros again
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 29, 2023 05:38pm
This is how your cross the so called red line by doing minus imran.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Usman Nov 29, 2023 05:39pm
@Anila Qadri, its just a repeat of 2018.nawaz was out and imran entered the game.Its called karma.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

