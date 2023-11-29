Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Barrister Ali Zafar announced on Wednesday that party’s chairman Imran Khan will not be contesting intra-party polls scheduled for December 2 (Saturday).

Speaking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan, Zafar said that Barrister Gohar Khan has been appointed for the slot of party chairman.

He further said that the PTI chief had been convicted in the Toshakhana case. Zafar said that while the former PM’s Toshakhana sentence has been suspended a “final decision” had not yet been made.

After his conviction in Toshakhana reference by a local court, Imran– under the law – could not contest the intra-party elections for the top post which he has been holding since the creation of the party in 1996.

The former PM is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail in the Toshakhana and Al Qadir Trust case.

On Tuesday, the party strongly rebutted the reports of replacing its chairman with someone else in the forthcoming intra-party elections.

However, a senior party leader who wished not to be named told Business Recorder that Imran would not partake in the intra-party election due to his conviction in Toshakhana reference.

“Under the law, he [Imran Khan] could not contest intra-party election as he has been convicted in Toshakhana reference, but still we’ll consult our legal team as to what could be done. His [Imran Khan] own directives will be final,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zafar said that Imran had directed the party to hold intra-party polls, saying that the decision was placed before the senior leadership which had approved it.

Speaking to the media, Gohar said that he speechless after he was named for the coveted post in the party.

“Imran Khan was, is and will continue to be the chairman of PTI, God willing - I will fulfill my responsibility till Imran returns.”