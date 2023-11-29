BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UAE’s Global Carbon Investments to launch ‘one of world’s largest clean cooking initiatives’ in Pakistan

  • LPG gas tanks, distributed under this initiative, will feature ‘Pay As You Cook’ technology
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2023 04:08pm
Photo: Bboxx
Photo: Bboxx

UAE-based Global Carbon Investments (GCI) plans to leverage innovative smart liquid petroleum gas (LPG) technology to provide clean and affordable cooking solutions to millions of Pakistanis in partnership with the UK’s Bboxx.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, this will be “one of the world’s largest clean cooking initiatives”.

“Bboxx, with its expertise in technology and innovative products, is collaborating with GCI to address the critical issue of energy poverty in Pakistan where access to essential products and services, such as clean energy and cooking solutions, is limited,” the statement said.

The initiative will roll out millions of LPG cooking solutions, which the companies believe will “mark a significant step towards transforming the country’s energy landscape.”

The LPG gas tanks, distributed under this initiative, will feature ‘Pay As You Cook’ technology, ensuring affordable access to efficient cooking practices.

Mansoor Hamayun, co-founder and CEO of Bboxx said the partnership “is game-changing for millions of people in Pakistan – improving health while cutting emissions - which is a win-win.”

“As I was born in Pakistan this is also personal. Through technology and partnerships like this we are able to improve people’s lives for the better,” he added.

GCI is an investment vehicle dedicated to scaling climate finance and a fully owned subsidiary of the Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Dalmouk Al Maktoum, member of the ruling family of Dubai.

He said that the deal “marks a significant milestone in the global effort to combat energy poverty and access to essential services.”

Cooking carbon footprint in Pakistan

As per the statement, currently, around 25 million households in Pakistan are in need of clean cooking solutions as around 114 million depend on harmful and inefficient solid fuels for cooking, contributing to significant health issues and environmental degradation.

Charcoal and wood, commonly used for cooking, have a 50% and 74% larger carbon footprint than LPG.

What’s more, Pakistan faces seasonal gas shortages, exacerbated by the depletion of natural gas fields at a rate of about 9% each year.

Meanwhile, demand for LPG globally is expected to grow exponentially as populations increasingly rely on gas for cooking. This project aims to meet this rising demand by providing cleaner, faster, and more affordable LPG cooking solutions for low-income households.

