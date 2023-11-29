BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
Avari Hotels, Avari family target of alleged blackmail & vilification campaign

  • Unknown party claiming compensation in Bitcoin
Sponsored Content Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 05:56pm

Avari Hotels and the Avari family have been the target of an alleged blackmail & vilification campaign from an unknown party claiming compensation in Bitcoin, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“They have used fake email IDs and fabricated content which could be construed as blasphemous and is disturbing in its very nature.

“As we do not bow down to blackmail, we immediately complained to FIA Cyber-Crimes & CPLC.

“The Avari Family is a 4th generation law-abiding Pakistani family, having pioneered the hotel business in Pakistan before partition, when the late Mr. Dinshaw B. Avari, founded the Group.

“The late, Mr. Byram D. Avari was a member of the Majlis-e-Shura and an MNA in 1988 and 1990 respectively. He won Pakistan’s 1st Gold Medal in sailing at the 1978 Asian Games and claimed Gold again at the 1982 Asian Games with his wife Goshpi B. Avari, who is the 1st woman to win a gold medal for Pakistan. Mr Byram Avari was honored with a President’s Gold Medal in 1978 and Pride of Performance in 1982. Mrs Goshpi Avari was awarded Pride of Performance in 2010 in recognition of her achievement.

“Mr. Byram D. Avari represented Pakistan at the United Nations General Assembly in 1983 and portrayed a very positive and vibrant image of Pakistan.

“The Group owns the Beach Luxury Hotel which opened on March 21, 1948 and the Avari Lahore (1978) and Avari Towers (1985) hotels. The Group is operating hotels under the banner of Avari Xpress & Avari Boutique all over Pakistan, with more properties scheduled to open in 2024, showing our commitment to the Country.

“Avari is an equal opportunity employer without discrimination of race, ethnicity, religion, caste, creed or provincial background.

“With great pride in being Pakistani, the footer of all our outgoing emails mention with the words ‘Family owned since 1944 – proudly Pakistani’.

“There is no question of our generating any blasphemous material. We respect all religions and especially Islam, as the majority religion of Pakistan, which has protected our minority community and made us what we are today.”

