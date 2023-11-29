BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Nov 29, 2023
Sri Lanka shares mark best day in three weeks after debt restructuring deal

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 05:31pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, after creditor nations agreed in principle on debt restructuring.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.58% at 10,513.28, in its strongest session since Nov. 8.

A group of Sri Lanka’s creditor nations reached an agreement in principle on debt restructuring for the South Asian nation, Japanese top financial diplomat Masato Kanda said on Wednesday.

Japan co-chairs this group, together with France and India, which comprises 14 nations. China, which is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor, has not joined this group as a formal member.

Sri Lanka shares end lower weighed by material, consumer discretionary stocks

Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Browns Investments Plc were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, up 2.49% and 2.04%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 36.4 million shares from 19.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 735.6 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.24 million) from 724.5 million rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 56.1 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 696.4 million rupees, the data showed.

