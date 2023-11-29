BAFL 45.31 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
BIPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.48%)
BOP 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.25%)
CNERGY 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.07%)
DFML 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
DGKC 73.45 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3%)
FABL 27.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.73%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.79%)
FFL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.63%)
GGL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.57%)
HBL 111.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.96%)
HUBC 119.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.8%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-7.18%)
KEL 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.56%)
LOTCHEM 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.68%)
MLCF 39.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
OGDC 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.07%)
PAEL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.28%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.31%)
PIOC 106.48 Decreased By ▼ -3.52 (-3.2%)
PPL 92.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.59%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.77%)
SNGP 63.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.61%)
SSGC 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-6.19%)
TPLP 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.18%)
TRG 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.22%)
UNITY 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.8%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.38%)
BR100 6,185 Decreased By -45.4 (-0.73%)
BR30 21,452 Decreased By -287.1 (-1.32%)
KSE100 60,502 Decreased By -228.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 20,175 Decreased By -64.2 (-0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

GM to buy back $10 billion in shares, cut Cruise spending

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2023 04:47pm

General Motors said on Wednesday it will buy back $10 billion in shares and boost its dividend by 33%, even as it cuts spending at its troubled robotaxi unit Cruise and lowered profit expectations following the lengthy auto workers’ strike.

The company’s new guidance reduced expected net income attributable to stockholders for 2023 to a range of $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion, compared to the previous outlook of $9.3 billion to $10.7 billion.

That includes an estimated $1.1 billion EBIT-adjusted impact from the United Auto Workers union strike, which lasted just over six weeks, primarily from lost production.

“We will return significant capital to shareholders,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement setting out the largest U.S. automaker’s updated targets for the year.

GM said earlier this year it would cut fixed costs by $2 billion by the end of 2024 and then followed up in July with plans for another $1 billion in costs. In April, GM said about 5,000 salaried workers had taken buyouts and agreed to leave the company.

GM said it would cut costs at Cruise, which has suspended all U.S. testing after a crash in California last month prompted that state’s regulators to bar the company from testing driverless vehicles.

“We expect the pace of Cruise’s expansion to be more deliberate when operations resume, resulting in substantially lower spending in 2024 than in 2023,” Barra said in a shareholder letter on Wednesday.

Cruise has lost more than $8 billion since 2017, including $728 million in the third quarter of this year.

GM now faces higher costs under a new contract with the UAW. The company said it was finalizing its budget for next year “that will fully offset the incremental costs of our new labor agreements and the long-term plan we are executing.”

GM’s accelerated share repurchase program will advance $10 billion to executing banks, and the company will immediately receive and retire $6.8 billion worth of GM common stock.

“Our cash balance, which is well above our target, is a function of our recent record profits and our prudent management of resources through the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and labor negotiations,” Barra said.

GM had approximately 1.37 billion shares of common stock outstanding prior to the buyback program, the company said. The program is expected to end in late 2024 and will be executed by Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Citibank.

GM will still have another $1.4 billion of capacity remaining under its share repurchase authorization for additional stock buybacks.

It also expects to increase its common stock dividend by 3 cents per quarter to 12 cents a share beginning in 2024.

General Motors Cruise GM shares

Comments

1000 characters

GM to buy back $10 billion in shares, cut Cruise spending

IHC acquits Nawaz Sharif in Avenfield reference

Imran Khan will not take part in intra-party polls, PTI announces

Inter-bank: rupee registers back-to-back gains against US dollar

Open market: rupee unchanged against US dollar

Caretaker PM meets Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister

Israel, Hamas due to release more people amid efforts to extend truce

TPL Life Insurance, Dar Es Salam Textile Mills move ahead with merger talks

Oil gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting as Black Sea shutdowns support

Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,600 in Pakistan

Pakistan players told to put country before franchise leagues

Read more stories